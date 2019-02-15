Cox & Kings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cox & Kings are:
Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore in December 2018 up 6.36% from Rs. 560.64 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2018 down 33.2% from Rs. 34.76 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.96 crore in December 2018 down 11.75% from Rs. 87.21 crore in December 2017.
Cox & Kings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2017.
Cox & Kings shares closed at 154.00 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -38.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cox & Kings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|585.93
|643.47
|554.02
|Other Operating Income
|10.38
|2.91
|6.62
|Total Income From Operations
|596.31
|646.38
|560.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.23
|48.94
|46.62
|Depreciation
|8.52
|8.26
|7.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|501.09
|527.29
|459.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.47
|61.89
|47.36
|Other Income
|32.97
|29.72
|32.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.44
|91.61
|79.87
|Interest
|31.28
|26.09
|27.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.16
|65.52
|52.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|37.16
|65.52
|52.30
|Tax
|13.94
|25.25
|17.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.22
|40.27
|34.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.22
|40.27
|34.76
|Equity Share Capital
|88.28
|88.28
|88.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.31
|2.28
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|2.28
|1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.31
|2.28
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|2.28
|1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited