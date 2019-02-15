Cox & Kings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore in December 2018 up 6.36% from Rs. 560.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2018 down 33.2% from Rs. 34.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.96 crore in December 2018 down 11.75% from Rs. 87.21 crore in December 2017.

Cox & Kings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2017.

Cox & Kings shares closed at 154.00 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -38.90% over the last 12 months.