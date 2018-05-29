Cox & Kings Q4 net loss at Rs 21.51 crore

Tour and travel firm Cox & Kings reported narrowing of its net loss at Rs 21.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 35.53 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Cox & Kings Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was up 36.39 percent to Rs 1,607.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,178.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total expenses were at Rs 1,572.39 crore.

For the entire 2017-18, Cox & Kings's net profit was up two- fold to Rs 469.17 crore, compared to Rs 223.40 crore in 2016-17.

Its total income stood at Rs 6,502.06 crore as against Rs 7,222.74 crore in 2016-17, down 9.97 percent.