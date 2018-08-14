App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cox & Kings Q1 profit slumps 35% to Rs 137 cr

Tour and travel firm Cox & Kings today reported 35.12 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 210.95 crore for the same period a year ago, Cox & Kings said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 2,201.58 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 1,922.62 crore in the year-ago period.

"We had a great start to 2018-19. The India travel business was driven by strong growth in our retail segment," Cox & Kings Group CEO Peter Kerkar said.

"The demerger process of forex division is entering the last phase. So all our businesses are progressing as per plan," Kerkar said. Shares of Cox & Kings today closed at Rs 213.15 per scrip on BSE, down 1.27 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #BSE #Cox & Kings #earnings #Results

