Cox & Kings Q1 profit slumps 35% to Rs 137 cr

Tour and travel firm Cox & Kings today reported 35.12 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 210.95 crore for the same period a year ago, Cox & Kings said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 2,201.58 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 1,922.62 crore in the year-ago period.
"We had a great start to 2018-19. The India travel business was driven by strong growth in our retail segment," Cox & Kings Group CEO Peter Kerkar said.