Cox & Kings Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,308.14 crore, down 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,308.14 crore in December 2018 down 3.53% from Rs. 1,356.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.91 crore in December 2018 down 66.17% from Rs. 85.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.57 crore in December 2018 down 22.49% from Rs. 182.65 crore in December 2017.

Cox & Kings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.45 in December 2017.

Cox & Kings shares closed at 154.00 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -38.90% over the last 12 months.