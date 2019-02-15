Cox & Kings Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,308.14 crore, down 3.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cox & Kings are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,308.14 crore in December 2018 down 3.53% from Rs. 1,356.07 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.91 crore in December 2018 down 66.17% from Rs. 85.46 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.57 crore in December 2018 down 22.49% from Rs. 182.65 crore in December 2017.
Cox & Kings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.45 in December 2017.
Cox & Kings shares closed at 154.00 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -38.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cox & Kings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,298.91
|1,864.46
|1,347.72
|Other Operating Income
|9.23
|2.46
|8.35
|Total Income From Operations
|1,308.14
|1,866.92
|1,356.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|163.40
|259.41
|199.04
|Depreciation
|20.89
|28.30
|29.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,026.15
|1,324.91
|989.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|97.70
|254.30
|138.09
|Other Income
|22.98
|23.15
|14.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|120.68
|277.45
|152.93
|Interest
|72.34
|59.34
|56.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.34
|218.11
|96.47
|Exceptional Items
|7.73
|-26.06
|-2.20
|P/L Before Tax
|56.07
|192.05
|94.27
|Tax
|24.18
|56.58
|16.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.89
|135.47
|77.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|29.73
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|61.62
|135.47
|77.49
|Minority Interest
|-20.07
|-42.24
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-12.64
|-12.07
|7.97
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|28.91
|81.16
|85.46
|Equity Share Capital
|88.28
|88.28
|88.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|4.60
|5.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|4.60
|5.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|4.60
|5.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|4.60
|5.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited