MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

COVID-19 hit: GMR Infra's loss at Rs 1120 Cr in Q3

It was Rs 280.74 crore during the October-December period in FY20, a filing from the company said on Friday. The consolidated total income for the quarter under discussion was down to Rs 1673.53 crore against Rs 2297.65crore, it said.

PTI
February 13, 2021 / 09:40 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Hit by global lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, GMR Infrastructure Limited's consolidated loss for the quarter ended December 31 widened to Rs 1120.51 crore.

It was Rs 280.74 crore during the October-December period in FY20, a filing from the company said on Friday. The consolidated total income for the quarter under discussion was down to Rs 1673.53 crore against Rs 2297.65crore, it said.

Revenues from the Airports segment was down to Rs 816.19crore during the quarter. It was Rs 1636.14 crore during the corresponding period in FY20.

The segment incurred a loss of Rs 455.17 crore in the quarter against Rs 118.74 crore profit during the same period last year. GMR currently operates two International Airports in India- Delhi and Hyderabad and one in Mactan Cebu in Philippines with a local partner.

"With the recent and rapid development of the COVID-19outbreak, many countries have implemented travel restrictions. The Group has a majority of its subsidiaries, JVs, and associates operating in the Airport sector, Energy Sector, Highway sectors, and Urban Infra sector, and with respect to COVID-19 impact on the business of these entities, the management believes while the COVID – 19 may impact the businesses in the short term, it does not anticipate medium to long term risk to the business prospects," GMR said.

Close

Related stories

The Group has incurred losses, primarily on account of  losses in the energy and highway sector with a consequent erosion of its net worth, delay in debt and interest servicing, and lower credit ratings for some of its borrowings, the infra major said.

The management is taking various initiatives, including monetization of assets, sale of a stake in certain assets, raising finances from financial institutions and strategic investors, refinancing of existing debt, and other initiatives to address the repayment of borrowings and debt, it added.

 
PTI
TAGS: #Business #earnings #GMR Group #q3 results #Results
first published: Feb 13, 2021 09:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.