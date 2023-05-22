English
    Coventry Coil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore, up 13.72% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) are:Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore in March 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 113.81% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 82.95% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.58 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.64% returns over the last 12 months.
    Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.9218.4417.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.9218.4417.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.529.999.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.942.001.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.06-0.26-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.122.152.23
    Depreciation0.170.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.203.923.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.521.17
    Other Income0.020.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.521.18
    Interest0.200.210.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.150.301.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.150.301.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.150.301.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.150.301.10
    Equity Share Capital4.514.514.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.340.672.43
    Diluted EPS-0.340.672.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.340.672.43
    Diluted EPS-0.340.672.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) #Coventry Coil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 01:27 pm