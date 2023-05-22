Coventry Coil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore, up 13.72% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.92 18.44 17.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.92 18.44 17.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.52 9.99 9.21 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.94 2.00 1.53 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.06 -0.26 -0.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.12 2.15 2.23 Depreciation 0.17 0.11 0.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.20 3.92 3.59 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.52 1.17 Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.52 1.18 Interest 0.20 0.21 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 0.30 1.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.30 1.10 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.30 1.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.30 1.10 Equity Share Capital 4.51 4.51 4.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.34 0.67 2.43 Diluted EPS -0.34 0.67 2.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.34 0.67 2.43 Diluted EPS -0.34 0.67 2.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited