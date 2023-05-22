Coventry Coil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore, up 13.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) are:Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore in March 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 113.81% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 82.95% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.
|Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.58 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.64% returns over the last 12 months.
|Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.92
|18.44
|17.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.92
|18.44
|17.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.52
|9.99
|9.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.94
|2.00
|1.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.06
|-0.26
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.12
|2.15
|2.23
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.20
|3.92
|3.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.52
|1.17
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.52
|1.18
|Interest
|0.20
|0.21
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.30
|1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.30
|1.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.30
|1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.30
|1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|4.51
|4.51
|4.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.67
|2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.67
|2.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.67
|2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.67
|2.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited