    Coventry Coil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore, down 55.2% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore in March 2022 down 55.2% from Rs. 39.10 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 up 326.09% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 1512.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

    Coventry Coil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2021.

    Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.44 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5218.1239.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.5218.1239.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.2111.4917.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.530.994.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.32-0.17-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.231.755.00
    Depreciation0.110.100.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.593.8012.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.170.17-0.44
    Other Income0.010.000.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.180.17-0.26
    Interest0.080.130.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.100.04-0.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.100.04-0.48
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.100.04-0.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.100.04-0.48
    Equity Share Capital4.514.514.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.430.10-1.07
    Diluted EPS2.430.10-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.430.10-1.07
    Diluted EPS2.430.10-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2022 01:00 pm
