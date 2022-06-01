Coventry Coil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore, down 55.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore in March 2022 down 55.2% from Rs. 39.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 up 326.09% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 1512.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Coventry Coil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2021.

Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.44 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)