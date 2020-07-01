Coventry Coil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, down 37.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in March 2020 down 37.63% from Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 up 41.93% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 up 56% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.
Coventry Coil shares closed at 0.71 on February 26, 2020 (BSE)
|Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.93
|10.87
|17.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.93
|10.87
|17.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.68
|7.88
|12.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.68
|-0.58
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.04
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|1.43
|2.01
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.12
|2.71
|2.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.65
|-0.67
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.14
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.51
|-0.58
|Interest
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.55
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.55
|-0.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.55
|-0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.55
|-0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|4.51
|4.51
|4.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-1.23
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-1.23
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-1.23
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-1.23
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am