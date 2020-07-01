Coventry Coil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, down 37.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in March 2020 down 37.63% from Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 up 41.93% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 up 56% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

Coventry Coil shares closed at 0.71 on February 26, 2020 (BSE)