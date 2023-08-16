Coventry Coil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in June 2023 up 11.94% from Rs. 18.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 50.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.58 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.64% returns over the last 12 months.