    Coventry Coil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in June 2023 up 11.94% from Rs. 18.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 50.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.58 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.64% returns over the last 12 months.

    Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.7419.9218.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.7419.9218.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.9011.5210.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.301.941.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-1.06-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.112.121.86
    Depreciation0.180.170.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.485.204.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.300.03-0.21
    Other Income--0.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.300.05-0.21
    Interest0.180.200.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.48-0.15-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.48-0.15-0.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.48-0.15-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.48-0.15-0.32
    Equity Share Capital4.514.514.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-0.34-0.71
    Diluted EPS-1.07-0.34-0.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-0.34-0.71
    Diluted EPS-1.07-0.34-0.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) #Coventry Coil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

