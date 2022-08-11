 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coventry Coil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore, up 77.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore in June 2022 up 77.76% from Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 328.3% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 132.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.51 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)

Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.53 17.52 10.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.53 17.52 10.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.74 9.21 4.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.68 1.53 1.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 -0.32 -0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.86 2.23 1.61
Depreciation 0.12 0.11 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.39 3.59 2.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 1.17 0.19
Other Income -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 1.18 0.19
Interest 0.11 0.08 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 1.10 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 1.10 0.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 1.10 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 1.10 0.14
Equity Share Capital 4.51 4.51 4.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 2.43 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.71 2.43 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 2.43 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.71 2.43 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

