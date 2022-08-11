Coventry Coil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore, up 77.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore in June 2022 up 77.76% from Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 328.3% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 132.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.51 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)