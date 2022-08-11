Coventry Coil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore, up 77.76% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore in June 2022 up 77.76% from Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 328.3% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 132.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.
Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.51 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)
|Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.53
|17.52
|10.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.53
|17.52
|10.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.74
|9.21
|4.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.68
|1.53
|1.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.32
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.86
|2.23
|1.61
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.11
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.39
|3.59
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|1.17
|0.19
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|1.18
|0.19
|Interest
|0.11
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|1.10
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|1.10
|0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|1.10
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|1.10
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|4.51
|4.51
|4.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|2.43
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|2.43
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|2.43
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|2.43
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited