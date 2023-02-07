Coventry Coil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.44 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.44 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 18.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 587.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.