    Coventry Coil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.44 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.44 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 18.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 587.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.4419.8418.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.4419.8418.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.999.9811.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.002.350.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.260.41-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.151.841.75
    Depreciation0.110.120.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.924.503.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.640.17
    Other Income0.000.050.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.700.17
    Interest0.210.250.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.300.450.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.300.450.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.300.450.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.300.450.04
    Equity Share Capital4.514.514.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.671.000.10
    Diluted EPS0.671.000.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.671.000.10
    Diluted EPS0.671.000.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
