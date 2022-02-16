Coventry Coil Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.12 crore, up 52.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.12 crore in December 2021 up 52.17% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 92.14% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 down 60.87% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

Coventry Coil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2020.

Coventry Coil shares closed at 1.38 on January 31, 2022 (BSE)