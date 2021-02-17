Coventry Coil Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.91 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.91 crore in December 2020 up 9.62% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020 up 200.61% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020 up 260.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

Coventry Coil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2019.

Coventry Coil shares closed at 0.71 on February 26, 2020 (BSE)