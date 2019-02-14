Coventry Coil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, up 17.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2018 up 17.98% from Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018 down 47.1% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 61.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Coventry Coil shares closed at 2.49 on November 14, 2018 (BSE)