Coventry Coil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, up 17.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana) are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2018 up 17.98% from Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018 down 47.1% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 61.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.
Coventry Coil shares closed at 2.49 on November 14, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Conventry Coil O Matic (Haryana)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.13
|16.34
|14.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.13
|16.34
|14.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.64
|11.01
|9.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-0.20
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|0.96
|1.00
|0.98
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|1.85
|1.84
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.74
|3.06
|2.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.44
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.34
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.37
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|-0.37
|-0.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|-0.37
|-0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|-0.37
|-0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|4.51
|4.51
|4.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-0.81
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-0.81
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-0.81
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-0.81
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited