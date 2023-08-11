Country Condos Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, up 78.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in June 2023 up 78.97% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 64.82% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Country Condos EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Country Condos shares closed at 4.35 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and -3.76% over the last 12 months.