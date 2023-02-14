Country Condos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 38.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in December 2022 down 38.43% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 51.47% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.