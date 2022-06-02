 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Country Club Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in March 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 14.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022 up 652.4% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022 up 456.61% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2021.

Country Club EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Country Club shares closed at 6.86 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.90% returns over the last 6 months and 16.87% over the last 12 months.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.61 18.00 14.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.61 18.00 14.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.48 2.60 1.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.07 7.79 5.46
Depreciation 3.43 3.59 3.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.58 6.63 9.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.95 -2.61 -5.74
Other Income 22.84 -- 5.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.89 -2.61 0.07
Interest 1.90 2.12 2.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.00 -4.72 -2.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.00 -4.72 -2.69
Tax 0.18 0.47 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.82 -5.19 -3.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.82 -5.19 -3.04
Equity Share Capital 32.69 32.69 32.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 -0.32 -0.19
Diluted EPS 1.03 -0.32 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 -0.32 -0.19
Diluted EPS 1.03 -0.32 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
