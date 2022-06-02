Country Club Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in March 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 14.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022 up 652.4% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022 up 456.61% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2021.

Country Club EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Country Club shares closed at 6.86 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.90% returns over the last 6 months and 16.87% over the last 12 months.