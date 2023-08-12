Country Club Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore, down 30.25% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.24 13.78 20.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14.24 13.78 20.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.81 3.20 2.86 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.52 4.25 5.70 Depreciation 3.23 2.40 3.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 178.00 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.67 10.15 9.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.99 -184.21 -0.72 Other Income -- 54.36 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.99 -129.85 -0.72 Interest 1.34 2.02 2.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.34 -131.87 -3.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.34 -131.87 -3.18 Tax 0.44 0.12 0.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.77 -131.99 -3.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.77 -131.99 -3.73 Equity Share Capital 32.69 32.69 32.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.23 -8.07 -0.23 Diluted EPS -0.23 -8.07 -0.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.23 -8.07 -0.23 Diluted EPS -0.23 -8.07 -0.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited