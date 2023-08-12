English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Country Club Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore, down 30.25% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore in June 2023 down 30.25% from Rs. 20.42 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 down 1.02% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 down 54.91% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.Country Club shares closed at 9.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.
    Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.2413.7820.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.2413.7820.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.813.202.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.524.255.70
    Depreciation3.232.403.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--178.00--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.6710.159.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.99-184.21-0.72
    Other Income--54.36--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.99-129.85-0.72
    Interest1.342.022.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.34-131.87-3.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.34-131.87-3.18
    Tax0.440.120.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.77-131.99-3.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.77-131.99-3.73
    Equity Share Capital32.6932.6932.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-8.07-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.23-8.07-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-8.07-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.23-8.07-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Country Club #Country Club Hospitality & Holidays #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!