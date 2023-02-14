Country Club Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore in December 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 18.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2022 down 14.22% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 48.98% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.