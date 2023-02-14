Country Club Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore in December 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 18.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2022 down 14.22% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 48.98% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.
Country Club shares closed at 7.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and -1.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.99
|13.97
|18.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.99
|13.97
|18.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.56
|2.41
|2.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.53
|5.14
|7.79
|Depreciation
|3.48
|3.47
|3.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.40
|10.16
|6.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.98
|-7.21
|-2.61
|Other Income
|--
|4.21
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.98
|-3.00
|-2.61
|Interest
|2.40
|1.53
|2.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.38
|-4.53
|-4.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.38
|-4.53
|-4.72
|Tax
|0.55
|0.56
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.93
|-5.09
|-5.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.93
|-5.09
|-5.19
|Equity Share Capital
|32.69
|32.69
|32.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.31
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.31
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.31
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.31
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited