Country Club Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore in December 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 18.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2022 down 14.22% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 48.98% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.99 13.97 18.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.99 13.97 18.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.56 2.41 2.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.53 5.14 7.79
Depreciation 3.48 3.47 3.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.40 10.16 6.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.98 -7.21 -2.61
Other Income -- 4.21 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.98 -3.00 -2.61
Interest 2.40 1.53 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.38 -4.53 -4.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.38 -4.53 -4.72
Tax 0.55 0.56 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.93 -5.09 -5.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.93 -5.09 -5.19
Equity Share Capital 32.69 32.69 32.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.31 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.31 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.31 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.31 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited