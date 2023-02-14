English
    Country Club Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore in December 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 18.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2022 down 14.22% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 48.98% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

    Country Club shares closed at 7.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and -1.25% over the last 12 months.

    Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.9913.9718.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.9913.9718.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.562.412.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.535.147.79
    Depreciation3.483.473.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.4010.166.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.98-7.21-2.61
    Other Income--4.21--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.98-3.00-2.61
    Interest2.401.532.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.38-4.53-4.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.38-4.53-4.72
    Tax0.550.560.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.93-5.09-5.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.93-5.09-5.19
    Equity Share Capital32.6932.6932.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.31-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.31-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.31-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.31-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am