Country Club Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.82 crore, down 11.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.82 crore in December 2018 down 11.74% from Rs. 62.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2018 down 184.75% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2018 down 29.48% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2017.

Country Club shares closed at 6.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.90% returns over the last 6 months and -59.94% over the last 12 months.