Country Club Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.82 crore, down 11.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.82 crore in December 2018 down 11.74% from Rs. 62.11 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2018 down 184.75% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2018 down 29.48% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2017.
Country Club shares closed at 6.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.90% returns over the last 6 months and -59.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.82
|54.28
|62.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.82
|54.28
|62.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.23
|2.34
|2.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.48
|19.63
|24.33
|Depreciation
|4.26
|4.30
|4.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.84
|23.58
|22.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.02
|4.42
|8.68
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.02
|4.42
|8.68
|Interest
|7.83
|8.13
|8.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.81
|-3.71
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.81
|-3.71
|-0.14
|Tax
|1.61
|1.59
|1.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.43
|-5.29
|-1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.43
|-5.29
|-1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|32.69
|32.69
|32.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.32
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.32
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.32
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.32
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited