Country Club Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 16.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 340% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Country Club shares closed at 7.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 19.70% over the last 12 months.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.97 20.42 16.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.97 20.42 16.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.41 2.86 1.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.12 5.73 5.31
Depreciation 3.47 3.47 3.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.43 9.11 9.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.46 -0.75 -3.21
Other Income 4.21 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.25 -0.75 -3.21
Interest 1.53 2.46 5.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.77 -3.21 -8.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.77 -3.21 -8.67
Tax 0.56 0.56 0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.34 -3.77 -9.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.34 -3.77 -9.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.34 -3.77 -9.30
Equity Share Capital 32.69 32.69 32.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.23 -0.57
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.23 -0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.23 -0.57
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.23 -0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm