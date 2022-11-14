Country Club Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 16.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 340% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
Country Club shares closed at 7.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 19.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.97
|20.42
|16.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.97
|20.42
|16.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.41
|2.86
|1.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.12
|5.73
|5.31
|Depreciation
|3.47
|3.47
|3.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.43
|9.11
|9.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.46
|-0.75
|-3.21
|Other Income
|4.21
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.25
|-0.75
|-3.21
|Interest
|1.53
|2.46
|5.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.77
|-3.21
|-8.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.77
|-3.21
|-8.67
|Tax
|0.56
|0.56
|0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.34
|-3.77
|-9.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.34
|-3.77
|-9.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.34
|-3.77
|-9.30
|Equity Share Capital
|32.69
|32.69
|32.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.23
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.23
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.23
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.23
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited