    Country Club Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 16.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 340% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    Country Club shares closed at 7.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 19.70% over the last 12 months.

    Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.9720.4216.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.9720.4216.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.412.861.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.125.735.31
    Depreciation3.473.473.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.439.119.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.46-0.75-3.21
    Other Income4.21----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.25-0.75-3.21
    Interest1.532.465.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.77-3.21-8.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.77-3.21-8.67
    Tax0.560.560.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.34-3.77-9.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.34-3.77-9.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.34-3.77-9.30
    Equity Share Capital32.6932.6932.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.23-0.57
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.23-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.23-0.57
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.23-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022