Country Club Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 16.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 340% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Country Club shares closed at 7.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 19.70% over the last 12 months.