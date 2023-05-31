Country Club Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, down 4.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in March 2023 down 4.72% from Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.69 crore in March 2023 up 244.44% from Rs. 19.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.50 crore in March 2023 up 364.3% from Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2022.

Country Club EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2022.

Country Club shares closed at 6.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.