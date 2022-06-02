Country Club Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore, down 7.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore in March 2022 down 7.12% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.17 crore in March 2022 down 130.31% from Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2022 down 2985% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

Country Club shares closed at 6.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.20% returns over the last 6 months and 17.09% over the last 12 months.