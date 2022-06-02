 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Country Club Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore, down 7.12% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore in March 2022 down 7.12% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.17 crore in March 2022 down 130.31% from Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2022 down 2985% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

Country Club shares closed at 6.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.20% returns over the last 6 months and 17.09% over the last 12 months.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.46 18.47 15.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.46 18.47 15.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.28 2.75 2.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.62 7.88 6.72
Depreciation 5.38 3.95 5.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.94 7.00 11.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -39.76 -3.11 -11.01
Other Income 22.84 -- 5.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.92 -3.11 -5.24
Interest 1.90 2.12 3.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.81 -5.23 -8.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -18.81 -5.23 -8.28
Tax 0.36 0.47 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.17 -5.70 -8.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.17 -5.70 -8.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -19.17 -5.70 -8.32
Equity Share Capital 32.69 32.69 32.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 -0.35 -0.51
Diluted EPS -1.17 -0.35 -0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 -0.35 -0.51
Diluted EPS -1.17 -0.35 -0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Country Club #Country Club Hospitality & Holidays #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.