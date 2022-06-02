Country Club Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore, down 7.12% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore in March 2022 down 7.12% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.17 crore in March 2022 down 130.31% from Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2022 down 2985% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.
Country Club shares closed at 6.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.20% returns over the last 6 months and 17.09% over the last 12 months.
|Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.46
|18.47
|15.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.46
|18.47
|15.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.28
|2.75
|2.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.62
|7.88
|6.72
|Depreciation
|5.38
|3.95
|5.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.94
|7.00
|11.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.76
|-3.11
|-11.01
|Other Income
|22.84
|--
|5.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.92
|-3.11
|-5.24
|Interest
|1.90
|2.12
|3.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.81
|-5.23
|-8.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.81
|-5.23
|-8.28
|Tax
|0.36
|0.47
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.17
|-5.70
|-8.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.17
|-5.70
|-8.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.17
|-5.70
|-8.32
|Equity Share Capital
|32.69
|32.69
|32.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-0.35
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-0.35
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-0.35
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-0.35
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited