Country Club Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.57 crore, down 46.77% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.57 crore in March 2021 down 46.77% from Rs. 29.26 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2021 up 78.49% from Rs. 38.70 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 up 104.93% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2020.
Country Club shares closed at 6.65 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 98.51% over the last 12 months.
|Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.57
|15.64
|29.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.57
|15.64
|29.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.88
|1.57
|-11.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.72
|7.27
|16.05
|Depreciation
|5.64
|4.35
|15.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.35
|6.47
|33.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.01
|-4.02
|-24.27
|Other Income
|5.77
|--
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.24
|-4.02
|-23.27
|Interest
|3.04
|6.27
|13.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.28
|-10.29
|-36.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.28
|-10.29
|-36.97
|Tax
|0.04
|1.02
|1.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.32
|-11.31
|-38.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.32
|-11.31
|-38.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.32
|-11.31
|-38.70
|Equity Share Capital
|32.69
|32.69
|32.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|385.37
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.69
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.69
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.69
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.69
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited