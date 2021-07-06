Country Club Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.57 crore, down 46.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.57 crore in March 2021 down 46.77% from Rs. 29.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2021 up 78.49% from Rs. 38.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 up 104.93% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2020.

Country Club shares closed at 6.65 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 98.51% over the last 12 months.