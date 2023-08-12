Country Club Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore, down 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore in June 2023 down 30.25% from Rs. 20.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2023 up 2.99% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022.

Country Club shares closed at 9.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.