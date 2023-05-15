COSYN Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, up 106.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in March 2023 up 106.6% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.3% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 83.42% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

COSYN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2022.

COSYN shares closed at 26.32 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.