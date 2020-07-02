COSYN Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 9.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in March 2020 down 9.38% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020 down 34.75% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 down 31.03% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019.

COSYN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2019.

COSYN shares closed at 26.30 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.66% over the last 12 months.