    COSYN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for COSYN are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in June 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 1312.1% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 335.9% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    COSYN shares closed at 31.52 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.60% returns over the last 6 months and 70.38% over the last 12 months.

    COSYN
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.113.652.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.113.652.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.170.160.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-0.16-0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.602.682.58
    Depreciation0.190.250.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.510.710.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.180.000.11
    Other Income0.060.080.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.110.080.16
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.130.060.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.130.060.14
    Tax0.010.050.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.140.010.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.140.010.09
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.520.010.13
    Diluted EPS-1.520.010.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.520.010.13
    Diluted EPS-1.520.010.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #COSYN #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

