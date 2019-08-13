COSYN Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, down 38.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in June 2019 down 38.07% from Rs. 12.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2019 down 69.02% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2019 down 23.42% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2018.

COSYN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2018.

COSYN shares closed at 28.75 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.47% returns over the last 6 months and -64.72% over the last 12 months.