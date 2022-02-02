COSYN Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in December 2021 up 5.22% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 857.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 82.81% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

COSYN shares closed at 28.45 on February 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.32% returns over the last 6 months and 19.54% over the last 12 months.