COSYN Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore in December 2019 down 18.78% from Rs. 7.52 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019 up 516.99% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2019 up 352.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018.

COSYN EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2018.

COSYN shares closed at 22.60 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.39% returns over the last 6 months and -53.21% over the last 12 months.