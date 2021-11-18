COSYN Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, down 18.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in September 2021 down 18.37% from Rs. 6.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021 down 352.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 98.25% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2020.

COSYN shares closed at 25.50 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.18% returns over the last 6 months and 16.97% over the last 12 months.