COSYN Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, down 45.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in March 2022 down 45.16% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022 up 194.91% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022 up 67.8% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

COSYN EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

COSYN shares closed at 17.10 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.45% returns over the last 6 months and -23.83% over the last 12 months.