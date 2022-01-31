COSYN Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in December 2021 up 5.22% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 381.07% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 82.54% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

COSYN shares closed at 27.95 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)