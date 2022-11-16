Cosmo First Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 725.03 crore, up 2.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 725.03 crore in September 2022 up 2.55% from Rs. 707.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.11 crore in September 2022 down 6.63% from Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.42 crore in September 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 127.94 crore in September 2021.

Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 41.46 in September 2021.

Cosmo First shares closed at 676.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.52% returns over the last 6 months and -33.39% over the last 12 months.