 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cosmo First Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 725.03 crore, up 2.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo First are:

Net Sales at Rs 725.03 crore in September 2022 up 2.55% from Rs. 707.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.11 crore in September 2022 down 6.63% from Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.42 crore in September 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 127.94 crore in September 2021.

Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 41.46 in September 2021.

Cosmo First shares closed at 676.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.52% returns over the last 6 months and -33.39% over the last 12 months.

Cosmo First
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 725.03 790.83 707.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 725.03 790.83 707.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 451.03 523.53 430.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.51 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.95 4.87 32.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.18 44.50 43.30
Depreciation 15.72 14.46 14.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.74 87.60 81.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.90 115.87 104.62
Other Income 13.80 12.35 8.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.70 128.22 113.61
Interest 8.94 10.69 8.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.76 117.53 104.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.76 117.53 104.92
Tax 23.65 29.96 30.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.11 87.57 74.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.11 87.57 74.02
Equity Share Capital 27.26 27.26 18.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.65 32.47 41.46
Diluted EPS 25.17 31.80 40.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.65 32.47 41.46
Diluted EPS 25.17 31.80 40.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cosmo First #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am