    Cosmo First Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 725.03 crore, up 2.55% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo First are:

    Net Sales at Rs 725.03 crore in September 2022 up 2.55% from Rs. 707.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.11 crore in September 2022 down 6.63% from Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.42 crore in September 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 127.94 crore in September 2021.

    Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 41.46 in September 2021.

    Cosmo First shares closed at 676.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.52% returns over the last 6 months and -33.39% over the last 12 months.

    Cosmo First
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations725.03790.83707.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations725.03790.83707.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials451.03523.53430.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.51----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.954.8732.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.1844.5043.30
    Depreciation15.7214.4614.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.7487.6081.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.90115.87104.62
    Other Income13.8012.358.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.70128.22113.61
    Interest8.9410.698.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.76117.53104.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.76117.53104.92
    Tax23.6529.9630.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.1187.5774.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.1187.5774.02
    Equity Share Capital27.2627.2618.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.6532.4741.46
    Diluted EPS25.1731.8040.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.6532.4741.46
    Diluted EPS25.1731.8040.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am