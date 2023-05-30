Cosmo First Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 600.71 crore, down 17.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 600.71 crore in March 2023 down 17.75% from Rs. 730.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.95 crore in March 2023 down 77.51% from Rs. 93.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.94 crore in March 2023 down 58.28% from Rs. 146.06 crore in March 2022.

Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 51.81 in March 2022.

Cosmo First shares closed at 614.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -45.36% over the last 12 months.