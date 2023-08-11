English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cosmo First Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 602.40 crore, down 23.83% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo First are:

    Net Sales at Rs 602.40 crore in June 2023 down 23.83% from Rs. 790.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2023 down 89.55% from Rs. 87.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.38 crore in June 2023 down 67.49% from Rs. 142.68 crore in June 2022.

    Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 32.47 in June 2022.

    Cosmo First shares closed at 668.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and -24.19% over the last 12 months.

    Cosmo First
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations602.40600.71790.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations602.40600.71790.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials417.91444.35523.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.732.88--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.04-29.124.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.9139.3544.50
    Depreciation19.9419.8214.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.9595.4287.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9228.01115.87
    Other Income18.5213.1112.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4441.12128.22
    Interest17.4016.2610.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.0424.86117.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.0424.86117.53
    Tax-0.113.9129.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.1520.9587.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.1520.9587.57
    Equity Share Capital26.2526.2527.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.537.9132.47
    Diluted EPS3.487.7831.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.537.9132.47
    Diluted EPS3.487.7831.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cosmo First #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!