Cosmo First Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 790.83 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 790.83 crore in June 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 647.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.57 crore in June 2022 up 30.23% from Rs. 67.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.68 crore in June 2022 up 18.84% from Rs. 120.06 crore in June 2021.

Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 37.66 in June 2021.

Cosmo First shares closed at 892.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.24% returns over the last 6 months and -1.41% over the last 12 months.