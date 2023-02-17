Cosmo First Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.16 crore, down 15.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo First are:Net Sales at Rs 625.16 crore in December 2022 down 15.39% from Rs. 738.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.01 crore in December 2022 down 54.14% from Rs. 78.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.52 crore in December 2022 down 43.48% from Rs. 131.84 crore in December 2021.
Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 43.83 in December 2021.
|Cosmo First shares closed at 709.35 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.64% returns over the last 6 months and -35.42% over the last 12 months.
|Cosmo First
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|625.16
|725.03
|738.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|625.16
|725.03
|738.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|432.79
|451.03
|483.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.96
|1.51
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.95
|31.95
|-0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.87
|43.18
|45.03
|Depreciation
|19.08
|15.72
|14.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.42
|93.74
|89.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.99
|87.90
|107.68
|Other Income
|18.45
|13.80
|10.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.44
|101.70
|117.73
|Interest
|15.57
|8.94
|6.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.87
|92.76
|110.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|39.87
|92.76
|110.87
|Tax
|3.86
|23.65
|32.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.01
|69.11
|78.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.01
|69.11
|78.53
|Equity Share Capital
|27.26
|27.26
|18.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.38
|25.65
|43.83
|Diluted EPS
|13.14
|25.17
|42.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.38
|25.65
|43.83
|Diluted EPS
|13.14
|25.17
|42.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited