English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cosmo First Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.16 crore, down 15.39% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo First are:Net Sales at Rs 625.16 crore in December 2022 down 15.39% from Rs. 738.85 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.01 crore in December 2022 down 54.14% from Rs. 78.53 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.52 crore in December 2022 down 43.48% from Rs. 131.84 crore in December 2021.
    Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 43.83 in December 2021.Cosmo First shares closed at 709.35 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.64% returns over the last 6 months and -35.42% over the last 12 months.
    Cosmo First
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations625.16725.03738.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations625.16725.03738.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials432.79451.03483.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.961.51--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.9531.95-0.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.8743.1845.03
    Depreciation19.0815.7214.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.4293.7489.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9987.90107.68
    Other Income18.4513.8010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.44101.70117.73
    Interest15.578.946.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.8792.76110.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.8792.76110.87
    Tax3.8623.6532.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.0169.1178.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.0169.1178.53
    Equity Share Capital27.2627.2618.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3825.6543.83
    Diluted EPS13.1425.1742.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3825.6543.83
    Diluted EPS13.1425.1742.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Cosmo First #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm