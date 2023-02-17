Cosmo First Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.16 crore, down 15.39% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 625.16 725.03 738.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 625.16 725.03 738.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 432.79 451.03 483.37 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.96 1.51 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.95 31.95 -0.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.87 43.18 45.03 Depreciation 19.08 15.72 14.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 94.42 93.74 89.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.99 87.90 107.68 Other Income 18.45 13.80 10.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.44 101.70 117.73 Interest 15.57 8.94 6.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.87 92.76 110.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 39.87 92.76 110.87 Tax 3.86 23.65 32.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.01 69.11 78.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.01 69.11 78.53 Equity Share Capital 27.26 27.26 18.17 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.38 25.65 43.83 Diluted EPS 13.14 25.17 42.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.38 25.65 43.83 Diluted EPS 13.14 25.17 42.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited