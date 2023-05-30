Cosmo First Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 715.05 crore, down 12.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 715.05 crore in March 2023 down 12.89% from Rs. 820.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.82 crore in March 2023 down 70.59% from Rs. 108.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.23 crore in March 2023 down 54.91% from Rs. 164.62 crore in March 2022.

Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 60.17 in March 2022.

Cosmo First shares closed at 614.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -45.36% over the last 12 months.