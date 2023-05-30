English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cosmo First Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 715.05 crore, down 12.89% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cosmo First are:

    Net Sales at Rs 715.05 crore in March 2023 down 12.89% from Rs. 820.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.82 crore in March 2023 down 70.59% from Rs. 108.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.23 crore in March 2023 down 54.91% from Rs. 164.62 crore in March 2022.

    Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 60.17 in March 2022.

    Cosmo First shares closed at 614.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -45.36% over the last 12 months.

    Cosmo First
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations715.05729.62820.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations715.05729.62820.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials469.05484.66542.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.491.690.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.8721.00-24.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.6954.1357.38
    Depreciation22.0820.3018.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.51103.3199.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.3644.53126.89
    Other Income12.7920.8719.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.1565.40146.33
    Interest17.3916.6711.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.7648.73134.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.7648.73134.86
    Tax2.943.1026.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.8245.63108.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.8245.63108.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.8245.63108.18
    Equity Share Capital26.2527.2618.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0016.9560.17
    Diluted EPS11.8116.6558.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0016.9560.17
    Diluted EPS11.8116.6558.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cosmo First #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm