 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cosmo First Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cosmo First are:

Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore in June 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 687.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.30 crore in June 2022 up 7.59% from Rs. 86.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.30 crore in June 2022 up 5.53% from Rs. 142.42 crore in June 2021.

Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 48.56 in June 2021.

Cosmo First shares closed at 892.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.24% returns over the last 6 months and -1.41% over the last 12 months.

Cosmo First
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 842.68 820.88 687.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 842.68 820.88 687.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 563.80 542.48 484.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.39 0.94 0.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.47 -24.62 -67.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.05 57.38 51.50
Depreciation 15.68 18.29 14.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.84 99.52 87.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.39 126.89 117.11
Other Income 7.23 19.44 10.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.62 146.33 128.02
Interest 11.53 11.47 11.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.09 134.86 116.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 123.09 134.86 116.37
Tax 29.79 26.68 29.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.30 108.18 86.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.30 108.18 86.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 93.30 108.18 86.72
Equity Share Capital 27.26 18.17 18.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.60 60.17 48.56
Diluted EPS 33.88 58.93 47.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.60 60.17 48.56
Diluted EPS 33.88 58.93 47.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cosmo First #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.