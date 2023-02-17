Cosmo First Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.62 crore, down 5.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 729.62 crore in December 2022 down 5.31% from Rs. 770.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2022 down 56.3% from Rs. 104.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.70 crore in December 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 160.70 crore in December 2021.