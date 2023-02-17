 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cosmo First Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.62 crore, down 5.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cosmo First are:

Net Sales at Rs 729.62 crore in December 2022 down 5.31% from Rs. 770.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2022 down 56.3% from Rs. 104.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.70 crore in December 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 160.70 crore in December 2021.

Cosmo First
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 729.62 777.94 770.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 729.62 777.94 770.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 484.66 508.29 497.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.69 1.55 0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.00 -4.24 -31.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.13 55.22 56.60
Depreciation 20.30 16.90 15.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.31 104.11 99.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.53 96.11 132.75
Other Income 20.87 11.06 12.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.40 107.17 145.35
Interest 16.67 9.86 7.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.73 97.31 137.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.73 97.31 137.87
Tax 3.10 24.08 33.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.63 73.23 104.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.63 73.23 104.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.63 73.23 104.42
Equity Share Capital 27.26 27.26 18.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.95 27.17 58.28
Diluted EPS 16.65 26.66 57.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.95 27.17 58.28
Diluted EPS 16.65 26.66 57.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited